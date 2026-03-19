Megadeth's Dave Mustaine to release ﻿'In My Darkest ﻿Hour' memoir in September

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has announced a new book called In My Darkest Hour.

The memoir, due out Sept. 8, finds Mustaine reflecting on his battle with throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2019.

"One of most harrowing experiences of my adult life has been my seven-year journey through cancer treatment and onward into remission," Mustaine says in a statement.

"This story is considerably more than just go to the doctor, get diagnosed, get treatment and hopefully I live happily ever after," he continues. "This was a journey of me saving myself, staying alive, keeping my family together, and continuing to make music through it all."

Mustaine previously wrote the books Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir and Rust in Peace: The Inside Story of the Megadeth Masterpiece.

Megadeth, meanwhile, just released their self-titled final album in January, which they'll support on a multiyear farewell tour.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.