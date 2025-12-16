Megadeth teases new song, 'Let There Be Shred'

Megadeth will debut a new song off their upcoming farewell album on Friday.

The track is called "Let There Be Shred." It marks the third single to be released off the album, following "Tipping Point" and "I Don't Care."

"We've been waiting to share this with you, and the time has finally come," Megadeth says in an Instagram post.

Megadeth's final album, which is self-titled, is due out Jan. 23. It also includes a cover of "Ride the Lightning," originally by frontman Dave Mustaine's former band, Metallica.

Megadeth also plans to embark on a multiyear farewell tour. Dates so far include a 2026 North American tour with Iron Maiden.

