Megadeth shares tease of new single, ‘Turning Point’

Megadeth is getting ready to release new music, and they're giving fans a tease of what to expect.

The thrash metal rockers have posted a short clip on Instagram of the video for their new single, "Tipping Point," which is set to drop Oct. 3.

In August, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine announced that the band’s next album, due out in early 2026, will be their last. He also shared that their next tour, also launching in 2026, will be their last, suggesting that it will likely last a long time.

"Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years," Mustaine said. "We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again.”

He added, “We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything."

So far there's no other information about Megadeth's new album. It will be the first studio album from the band since 2022's The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!

