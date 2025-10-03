Megadeth reaches 'Tipping Point' on first single from upcoming farewell album

Megadeth has released a new song called "Tipping Point," the first single off their upcoming self-titled farewell album.

"We all have different 'tipping points' and they may vary from day to day," says frontman Dave Mustaine. "I think we're all being pushed to the edge right now, and it's easy to lean into that feeling. But it's important not to let things get you down."

You can watch the "Tipping Point" video on YouTube.

Megadeth the album is due out Jan. 23. The thrash metallers announced in August that they'd be releasing their last record and embarking on a farewell tour starting in 2026.

Details of the tour are still forthcoming.

