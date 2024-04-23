Megadeth announces US tour with Mudvayne & All That Remains

Bloodstock Open Air Festival 2023 Katja Ogrin/Redferns (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Megadeth has announced a U.S. tour with Mudvayne and All That Remains.

The late summer trek launches August 2 in Rogers, Arkansas, and concludes September 28 in Nashville. It's dubbed the Destroy All Enemies tour and follows Megadeth's ongoing international Crush the World tour.

"Our Crush the World tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us," says frontman Dave Mustaine. "We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off."

He adds, "I'm excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES."

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Tuesday, April 23, at noon local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Megadeth.com.

Megadeth's most recent album is 2022's The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead!

