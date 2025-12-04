Megadeth announces ﻿'Behind the Mask' ﻿cinema event

Megadeth will preview their upcoming final album with a worldwide cinema event.

Megadeth: Behind the Mask will premiere in theaters Jan. 22, featuring a career-spanning interview with frontman Dave Mustaine, alongside a playback and track-by-track breakdown of the new record.

"This listening event is going to be amazing," Mustaine says. "I can't wait to share it with thousands of my closest friends around the world. I have so much gratitude for everyone who helped bring this film to life, especially you, the fans! Now let's fire this up… and pass the popcorn!"

Tickets to Megadeth: Behind the Mask will go on sale Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. ET.

The final Megadeth album, which is self-titled, is due out Jan. 22. The thrash veterans also plan to launch a multiyear farewell tour, which so far includes North American dates with Iron Maiden, set to kick off in August.

