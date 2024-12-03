Meet Burn Eternal: Ex-KsE bandmates Adam Dutkiewicz & Howard Jones name new band

Download Festival 2010: Day 1 Neil Lupin/Redferns (Neil Lupin/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Former Killswitch Engage bandmates Adam Dutkiewicz and Howard Jones have given their new band a name.

The collaborative project, which the pair has been teasing for over a year, is called Burn Eternal.

"It's been a busy year for us, but we finally have our album mixed," Jones writes in an Instagram post. "Our schedules have caused this to take longer than expected, thanks for bearing with us. Back to work."

Jones joined Killswitch in 2002 following the departure of original frontman Jesse Leach. He played with the band into 2012, singing on tracks including "The End of Heartache," before Leach rejoined.

Killswitch, meanwhile, is prepping a new album called This Consequence, due out Feb. 21. It's their first record in five years.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!