Meet Burn Eternal: Ex-KsE bandmates Adam Dutkiewicz & Howard Jones name new band

Former Killswitch Engage bandmates Adam Dutkiewicz and Howard Jones have given their new band a name.

The collaborative project, which the pair has been teasing for over a year, is called Burn Eternal.

"It's been a busy year for us, but we finally have our album mixed," Jones writes in an Instagram post. "Our schedules have caused this to take longer than expected, thanks for bearing with us. Back to work."

Jones joined Killswitch in 2002 following the departure of original frontman Jesse Leach. He played with the band into 2012, singing on tracks including "The End of Heartache," before Leach rejoined.

Killswitch, meanwhile, is prepping a new album called This Consequence, due out Feb. 21. It's their first record in five years.

