Maynard James Keenan receives black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu

Activision Kick-Off Party For E3 - Arrivals Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

Maynard James Keenan is now a black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, January 7, the Tool/A Perfect Circle/Puscifer frontman shared a photo of his new belt alongside the caption, "New Chapter. Thank you all for helping me write the previous."

"Congratulations to my friend, training partner, and sometimes nemesis [Keenan] on the monumental task of receiving his Black Belt today," added jiujitsu instructor Ty Gay. "Was an amazing event, with a bunch of truly amazing people. Today, Jiu-Jitsu became just a little bit better."

Keenan has long been a practitioner of jiujitsu and is the co-founder of the Verde Valley BJJ school in his home state of Arizona.

Getting his black belt kicks off an eventful 2024 for Keenan. Following a winter Tool tour, which launches Wednesday, January 10, in Baltimore, Keenan will celebrate his 60th birthday on the Sessanta tour with A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus, kicking off in April.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!