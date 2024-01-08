Maynard James Keenan receives black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu

Maynard James Keenan is now a black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, January 7, the Tool/A Perfect Circle/Puscifer frontman shared a photo of his new belt alongside the caption, "New Chapter. Thank you all for helping me write the previous."

"Congratulations to my friend, training partner, and sometimes nemesis [Keenan] on the monumental task of receiving his Black Belt today," added jiujitsu instructor Ty Gay. "Was an amazing event, with a bunch of truly amazing people. Today, Jiu-Jitsu became just a little bit better."

Keenan has long been a practitioner of jiujitsu and is the co-founder of the Verde Valley BJJ school in his home state of Arizona.

Getting his black belt kicks off an eventful 2024 for Keenan. Following a winter Tool tour, which launches Wednesday, January 10, in Baltimore, Keenan will celebrate his 60th birthday on the Sessanta tour with A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus, kicking off in April.

