Maynard James Keenan announces death of his father: 'He will be missed'

Maynard James Keenan has shared that his father, Mike Keenan, has died.

In an Instagram post Saturday, the Tool frontman shares that the elder Keenan, who was also his high school teacher and wrestling coach, "went peacefully in his room."

"For those of you who knew him, that sounds quite boring," Maynard writes. "He lived an interesting life. He was Recently described as 'Wild and Ungovernable.'"

As an example, Maynard tells a story about the time his father got hit by a train in Scottville, Michigan, about a year ago. He suffered broken ribs, but "refused to go to the hospital for fear they would keep him from going competitive skiing in Helsinki in 7 days."

"Totaled the truck," Maynard writes. "MY truck, btw. Hit by the train that only comes through Scottville once a month."

"This was my father," he continues. "And he will be missed. Be Ungovernable. Be Wild. We will miss you, Mike."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.