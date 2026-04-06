Maynard James Keenan shares support for ousted general & West Point Prep classmate Randy George

Maynard James Keenan attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Maynard James Keenan has shared a message in support of Gen. Randy George, who Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced is retiring as the Army Chief of Staff three years into his four-year term.

As for how Keenan is connected to George, the Tool frontman shares in an Instagram post that he attended West Point Prep with him, and they were even on the same cross country team.

Keenan writes that while he "excelled" as a West Point Prep student, he was more interested in pursuing his creative passions than a career in the military.

"So when my heart spoke louder than the outside influencers and I declined my appointment to West Point, most of those around me saw it as a huge mistake," Keenan recalls. "But a handful were very supportive. They knew me well enough to respect that decision. One of those supportive classmates was my Cross Country teammate, Randy George."

"I can't even imagine how disappointed and upset he must feel for having been 'asked' to retire early," Keenan writes of George. "So I’m just here to return that favor of support. We're here for you, Randy. Might be time for a beer or three. See you soon."

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