Matt Walst says revamped Three Days Grace lineup brings it back to 'where it all began' on US tour

Matt Walst and Adam Gontier of Three Days Grace perform live at the Tempodrom on November 19, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Three Days Grace is currently touring the U.S. in support of their 2025 album, Alienation, their first with the band's revamped lineup featuring both returning frontman Adam Gontier and longtime vocalist Matt Walst. The outing marks their first stateside headlining run behind Alienation after a few co-headlining and support treks in 2025.

After coming together in the studio to record Alienation, Walst tells ABC Audio that the two-singer version of Three Days Grace "gelled right away" on the live stage, as well.

"It just felt natural from the get-go," Walst says. "When we're singing songs together it just felt right where I should sing and Adam should sing, and it came together pretty easily."

The ongoing tour, which continues Thursday in Cleveland, features several newly added elements, including an acoustic section that brings a campfire feeling to the performance.

"Growing up we always sat around the bonfire, and that's where we would present our ideas to our friends and stuff," Walst says. "It was kinda where it all began, so it's cool to actually do that onstage."

Along with Alienation songs, the set list includes renditions of tracks from Gontier's initial run, such as "Animal I Have Become" and "I Hate Everything About You," and cuts from the three albums fronted by Walst. For Gontier, performing songs from the Walst era of 3DG is one of his favorite parts of the show.

"All the songs that Matt did and the band did when I was away or when I was gone, they're all great, and the albums are amazing," Gontier says. "I always listened to what these guys did, and there's just so many good songs. To be able to sing them with Matt is awesome, it's a lot of fun."

