Mastodon's Troy Sanders rocks with Lamb of God's Mark Morton on new song, 'Nocturnal Sun'

Snakefarm Music Group
By Josh Johnson

Mastodon bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders is featured on a new song from Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton.

The track is called "Nocturnal Sun," and appears on Morton's new album, Without the Pain. It also features guitarist Jared James Nichols.

Without the Pain, Morton's sophomore solo effort, is out now. It also includes a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "The Needle and the Spoon," featuring Neil Fallon of Clutch.

In addition to collaborating in the studio, Sanders and Morton shared the live stage when Mastodon and Lamb of God toured together in 2024 to mark the 20th anniversary of their respective 2004 albums, Leviathan and Ashes of the Wake.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

