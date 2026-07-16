Mastodon's ﻿'Marrow Deep﻿' album features Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler, among other guests

In announcing their new album, Marrow Deep, Mastodon released the song "Snakes for Dinner" featuring Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. As it turns out, Homme is far from the only guest on the record.

In an interview with Kerrang!, Mastodon reveals that Marrow Deep also includes contributions from Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier, Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe and CLuth's Neil Fallon, who previously collaborated with the Atlanta metallers on their classic "Blood and Thunder."

Working with Butler was especially meaningful for drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor, whose late mother, Michele Jeanne Lawrence, was a big fan of the Sabbath legend.

"She was always like, '[Butler] writes the lyrics!'" Dailor says of his mother. "She would absolutely love the song. It's still a pinch-me moment on the record. He could have just hit an open A, and I would have still been like, 'FEATURING GEEZER BUTLER ON THE OPEN A!'"

Dailor's mother passed away in February 2025. A month later, Mastodon announced the departure of founding guitarist Brent Hinds, who then died in a motorcycle accident in August 2025.

"As we go forward, we will always carry and [recognize] Brent's legacy, without a doubt," says bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders. "We'll never deny how huge of an influence, and how massive he was in the creation of Mastodon. But through the tragedy, there is triumph."

"I'm proud of us for not just feeling overwhelmingly pitiful for ourselves, or just collapsing and saying, 'Hey, we had a good run,'" Sanders continues. "It would be doing a massive disservice to our own being to not continue – there's so much life in us."

Marrow Deep is due out Aug. 28. Mastodon will launch a U.S. tour in September.

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