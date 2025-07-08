Mastodon's Brann Dailor teases return to studio while reflecting on Back to the Beginning experience

Mastodon's Brann Dailor is feeling extra inspired to return to the studio after performing at Saturday's Back to the Beginning concert.

The "Blood and Thunder" metallers were the first band to take the stage at the epic event, which ended with farewell performances by Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's original lineup. Mastodon's set included two of their own songs plus a cover of Sabbath's "Supernaut" with Tool's Danny Carey, Slipknot's Eloy Casagrande and Gojira's Mario Duplantier.

"Such an unbelievable outpouring of love, friendship and gratitude," Dailor writes of Back to the Beginning in an Instagram post. "We were so honored to be asked to perform. For months I've been trying to conjure up in my mind what it was going to be like, but it ended up being unlike anything I had ever experienced in my life, a new feeling."

"When Ozzy hit the stage, there wasn't a dry eye in the stadium," he continues. "It stayed like that until the fireworks went off after Sabbath. What an incredibly emotional day for everyone. I'll be riding this high for a long time and I will cherish these memories for the rest of my life."

Dailor concludes, "Music never felt so powerful. Going to carry this into our next recording coming up soon!"

Mastodon has been working on a new album, their first since 2021's Hushed and Grim. It will also mark their first record since the March departure of guitarist Brent Hinds.

