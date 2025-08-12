Mastodon's Brann Dailor releases new song 'Lake of Rust' with Arcadea project

Mastodon vocalist/drummer Brann Dailor has released a new song with his synth-driven side project, Arcadea.

The track is called "Lake of Rust" and will appear on the upcoming Arcadea album, Exodus of Gravity.

"This is where our hero is crossing this giant lake of lava with floating icebergs in it," says band member Core Atoms of "Lake of Rust." "They're heading towards the galactic lighthouse where New Arcadea's mysterious source of light originates. This is everything they see on their adventure."

"In terms of human emotion, it's power, anger and revenge," Atoms continues. "It's about getting there and saving the day no matter what."

Exodus of Gravity is due out Aug. 22. It marks the sophomore Arcadea album, following 2017's self-titled debut.

In other Mastodon-related news, the band's former guitarist Brent Hinds has once again hit out against his Mastodon bandmates. Hinds, who parted ways with the "Blood and Thunder" metallers in March, took to the comments of an Instagram post featuring video of a 2012 Mastodon performance to write, "They kicked me out of the band for embarrassing them for being who I am."

"I've never met three people that were so full of themselves," Hinds added. "It's disgusting."

In announcing Hinds' departure, Mastodon said they'd "mutually decided to part ways."

