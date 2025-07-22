Mastodon's Brann Dailor releases new song 'Exodus of Gravity' with Arcadea project

Mastodon drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor has released a new song called "Exodus of Gravity" with his synth-driven side project, Arcadea.

"Exodus of Gravity" is the title track off the upcoming Arcadea album, the follow-up to the band's 2017 self-titled debut.

"The object was to get a little more dancey and a little more fun," Dailor says. "As much as we liked how proggy the last Arcadea album was, it reminded me of what I already do in Mastodon. We wanted to explore the idea of doing something different. So, I wanted to really concentrate on groove and dance and embracing the electronic aspect of it."

The album The Exodus of Gravity is due out Aug. 22. It also includes the previously released track "Fuzzy Planet."

Mastodon's most recent album is 2021's Hushed and Grim. They've been working on new music following the departure of founding guitarist Brent Hinds in March.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.