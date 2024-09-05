Mastodon teases further collaboration with Lamb of God

Following the conclusion of their Ashes of Leviathan tour, Mastodon and Lamb of God may be teaming up once more.

In a Facebook post tagging LoG, Mastodon has shared a video depicting a city overflowing with water alongside text reading, "A flood is coming, and most of you will die." The clip is soundtracked by the noises of a stormy sky.

The post also teases a date, Sept. 12.

The Ashes of Leviathan tour, which concluded Saturday, featured Mastodon and Lamb of God performing their respective albums Leviathan and Ashes of the Wake in full to celebrate their 20th anniversaries. Both albums were originally released on the exact same day in 2004.

