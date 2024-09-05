Mastodon teases further collaboration with Lamb of God

By Josh Johnson

Following the conclusion of their Ashes of Leviathan tour, Mastodon and Lamb of God may be teaming up once more.

In a Facebook post tagging LoG, Mastodon has shared a video depicting a city overflowing with water alongside text reading, "A flood is coming, and most of you will die." The clip is soundtracked by the noises of a stormy sky.

The post also teases a date, Sept. 12.

The Ashes of Leviathan tour, which concluded Saturday, featured Mastodon and Lamb of God performing their respective albums Leviathan and Ashes of the Wake in full to celebrate their 20th anniversaries. Both albums were originally released on the exact same day in 2004.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!