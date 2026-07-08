Mastodon shares video addressing Brent Hinds' death

Members of Mastodon (L-R) Brann Dailor, Bill Kelliher, Brent Hinds and Troy Sanders attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

Mastodon has shared a video addressing the death of the band's former guitarist, Brent Hinds.

Hinds, a founding member of Mastodon, unexpectedly parted ways with the "Blood and Thunder" outfit in March 2025. He died just five months later in August 2025 in a motorcycle accident.

The video, titled "The Mastodon in the room," finds the other Mastodon founders — drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor, bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders and guitarist Bill Kelliher — sitting in a theater watching archival footage of Hinds and the band. Toward the end, they open up regarding their decision to part with Hinds.

"It isn't easy to talk about Brent, he was our family, someone we all loved wholeheartedly," Mastodon says in the video's description. "He was a wild man, our wild man, and that came with some challenges. Both things are true and we aren't interested in chasing one truth over the other."

"Losing him has meant sitting with a type of grief we never expected," the band continues. "No more hugs, no more high fives, no more disagreements, no more making up. That part has been hard, it's real. We put this conversation out there so you can hear it directly from us, you all deserve that."

You can watch "The Mastodon in the room" on YouTube.

Mastodon has continued with new guitarist Nick Johnston and released a new song in June dedicated to Hinds called "Your Ghost Again."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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