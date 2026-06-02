Mastodon releases new song inspired by death of Brent Hinds, announces new tour

Mastodon has released a song inspired by the losses they've experienced recently: the deaths of former bandmate Brent Hinds and the mother of drummer Brann Dailor.

"Your Ghost Again" is about "those moments when you're in those familiar places that you've always been with that person, and then, after they're gone, you see them out of the corner of your eye, and it makes you sad because they're not there," says Dailor. "When we were in the studio recording, I kept seeing Brent. I'd see him on my right holding the guitar because that's where he'd usually be."

Hinds was a founding member of Mastodon alongside Dailor, bassist Troy Sanders and guitarist Bill Kelliher; he left in March 2025. He died in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 20, 2025.

Dailor continues, "It’s the same with my mom; I keep seeing her. And you get a little jolt of excitement because you think you’re actually seeing them, but then you remember they’re not here and it takes you down a notch."

"So, it’s these big relationships for me that became the subject matter of the song. I was just singing about what I was seeing, and I was seeing ghosts.”

"Your Ghost Again" previews the band's upcoming new full-length album, the follow-up to 2021's Hushed and Grim.

Mastodon has also announced The Poisonous Weapons Tour, launching Sept. 16 in Orlando, Florida, with support from Deafhaven and Alcest. The tour wraps Oct. 22 in Atlanta, Georgia; the band then plays the Sick New World Festival in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 24. Tickets are available now via MastodonRocks.com.

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