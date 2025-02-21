Mastodon meets the opera for ﻿'Moby-Dick'﻿ discussion event

By Josh Johnson

Mastodon is bringing metal to the opera.

Members of the band are set to take part in an upcoming event alongside composer Jake Heggie, whose stage adaptation of Moby-Dick is set to premiere at New York City's Metropolitan Opera on March 3. Mastodon, of course, based their 2004 album Leviathan on the classic Herman Melville novel.

The free event takes place Feb. 28 at Brooklyn's BRIC House, and will find the Mastodon members and Heggie discussing "Moby-Dick as a shared source of inspiration."

For more info, visit BricArtsMedia.org.

Mastodon celebrated the 20th anniversary of Leviathan on a 2024 tour.

