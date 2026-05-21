Master of (virtual) reality: Osbourne family working to launch interactive 'Digital Ozzy'

Ozzy Osbourne may have left this mortal coil, but his family is hoping to keep his presence alive in the digital world.

The late Black Sabbath frontman's wife, Sharon Osbourne, and son Jack Osbourne spoke about working on creating an interactive "Digital Ozzy" during a talk at the 2026 Licensing Expo in Las Vegas.

The avatar, which will be created in collaboration with the company Hyperreal, will represent "the digital DNA of Ozzy Osbourne, voice, image [and] movement," Jack said.

"It's kind of scary how it's really very accurate," Jack said. "He will exist digitally as himself for as long as we have computers. Technology has come such a long way to where it's almost drag and drop. You could shoot a template for a commercial ... literally prompt what you want Digital Ozzy to do in that commercial and you just drop it in. It's that simple now."

"You can ask Ozzy anything, and he will answer you in his own voice – and the answers will be what Ozzy would have said," Sharon adds. "We're going to take it all around the world. People can talk to him and he will talk back."

Ozzy died in July 2025 at age 76, just over two weeks after performing for the final time at the Back to the Beginning concert.

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