Marty Friedman announces 2025 US tour

Frontiers Records

By Josh Johnson

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has announced a U.S. solo tour for 2025.

The outing runs from Jan. 25 in Las Vegas to Feb. 22 in Los Angeles. Friedman will be supporting his new solo effort, Drama, which dropped in May.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MartyFriedman.com.

Meanwhile, Friedman is preparing to release a new memoir, Dreaming Japanese, on Dec. 3. The book will detail his time in and departure from Megadeth, and his move to Japan, where he's continued to live.

Friedman reunited with Megadeth for the first time in over 20 years during two shows in 2023.

