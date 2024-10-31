The Mars Volta documentary 'If This Ever Gets Weird' to premiere in theaters

The Mars Volta documentary Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird will screen in theaters on Nov. 20.

The film, which made its North American debut at the South by Southwest festival in March, follows the long personal and musical relationship between bandmates Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala, who also played together in the band At the Drive-In.

"We understand people will have direct questions for us, but we just point them to [director Nicolas Jack Davies'] film which holds all of the answers," Rodríguez-López tells Rolling Stone. "These answers are given more precisely and elegantly in the film than we could ever put into words. We invite the world to watch and reach their own conclusions. We are grateful to Nick and his film, for treating us [as] people and not as objects."

You can watch a new trailer for If This Ever Gets Weird streaming now on YouTube.

