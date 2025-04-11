The Mars Volta releases new album + announces headlining tour dates

Clouds Hill
By Josh Johnson

Surprise! The Mars Volta has released a new album.

The record is called Lucro sucio; Los ojos del vacio, and follows the band's 2022 self-titled effort and its 2023 companion effort, Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazón.

While The Mars Volta never officially announced the album, they played it in full on their recently completed tour opening for Deftones.

Along with the album drop, The Mars Volta announced a full U.S. headlining tour, running from Oct. 25 in Dallas to Nov. 29 in San Diego.

Presales begin April 14, and tickets go on sale to the general public on April 18 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheMarsVoltaOfficial.com.

