The Mars Volta doc '﻿Omar and Cedric﻿' released on digital; Blu-ray/DVD release announced

Oscilloscope
By Josh Johnson

There are now even more ways to watch the new Mars Volta documentary, Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird.

The film is out now on digital and VOD platforms, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 25.

Omar and Cedric explores the storied musical and personal relationship between bandmates Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala, who also played together in At the Drive-In. It consists of decades of footage shot by Rodríguez-López.

After making its North American debut at the 2024 South by Southwest festival, Omar and Cedric premiered in theaters in November.

In addition to watching them on the screen of your choice, you can also catch The Mars Volta live on tour with Deftones starting in February.

