Mark Lanegan tribute show announced, featuring Josh Homme, Dave Gahan & more

A Mark Lanegan tribute concert will take place Dec. 5 in London, about a week after what would've been the late Screaming Trees frontman's 60th birthday.

The lineup includes Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan, Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde, The Afghan Whigs' Greg Dulli, The Kills' Alison Mosshart and Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie.

Lanegan played in QotSA with Homme and in The Gutter Twins with Dulli. For Homme, the concert will mark his first live performance after undergoing surgery over the summer, which caused Queens to cancel or postpone their remaining 2024 tour dates.

Tickets to the tribute go on sale Oct. 1 via MyTicket.co.uk.

Lanegan died in February 2022 at age 57.

Meanwhile, a 20th anniversary reissue of Lanegan's 2004 solo album, Bubblegum, was released in August.

