Mark Hoppus is 'Freaking Out a Bit' with Goldfinger on new song

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus is featured on a new song from Goldfinger called "Freaking Out a Bit."

The track, out now via digital outlets, finds Hoppus harmonizing with Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann as they sing, "I'm waiting for a sign/ I think I'm doin' fine/ I'm freaking out a bit."

Feldmann and Hoppus previously worked together when the former produced the blink albums California and Nine.

"Freaking Out a Bit" follows Hoppus' June song "Totally Awesome," which he recorded as the theme for the Disney Jr. animated preschool series Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends. He and blink are set to embark on a U.S. tour in August.

Goldfinger's most recent album is 2020's Never Look Back.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.