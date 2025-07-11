Mark Hoppus is 'Freaking Out a Bit' with Goldfinger on new song

GOOD MORNING AMERICA ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus is featured on a new song from Goldfinger called "Freaking Out a Bit."

The track, out now via digital outlets, finds Hoppus harmonizing with Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann as they sing, "I'm waiting for a sign/ I think I'm doin' fine/ I'm freaking out a bit."

Feldmann and Hoppus previously worked together when the former produced the blink albums California and Nine.

"Freaking Out a Bit" follows Hoppus' June song "Totally Awesome," which he recorded as the theme for the Disney Jr. animated preschool series Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends. He and blink are set to embark on a U.S. tour in August.

Goldfinger's most recent album is 2020's Never Look Back.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!