Marilyn Manson announces fall US tour

Marilyn Manson has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The headlining outing begins Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh and wraps up Oct. 3 in Las Vegas. Presales begin Tuesday at noon ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MarilynManson.com.

Manson will be touring in support of his 2024 album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, which marked his first since his ex Evan Rachel Wood accused him of abuse in 2021. Manson denied the allegations, and the Los Angeles district attorney announced in January that he will not be charged following a four-year investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.