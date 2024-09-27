Marilyn Manson announces new album, 'One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1'

Marilyn Manson has announced a new album, his first since his ex Evan Rachel Wood accused him of abuse.

The record is called One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1 and is due out Nov. 22. It includes the previously released songs "As Sick as the Secrets Within" and "Raise the Red Flag."

A third cut, titled "Sacrilegious," is out now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming on YouTube.

One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1 will be released on Nuclear Blast Records, which Manson announced he had signed to in May. Manson's previous label, Loma Vista, dropped him after Wood alleged in 2021 that the musician, born Brian Warner, had "horrifically abused [her] for years." She further detailed allegations against Warner in the 2022 documentary Phoenix Rising.

Several other women also came forward with allegations against Warner, including his former assistant Ashley Walters, actor Esmé Bianco and model Ashley Morgan Smithline, all of whom filed legal action. Walters' suit was dismissed but has since been appealed, while Bianco's was settled. Smithline recanted her allegations.

Warner has denied the allegations and sued Wood for defamation in 2022. In August, Warner filed an appeal in the defamation case after several of the counts in the suit were thrown out.

Warner launched his first Manson tour since the allegations in August.

Here's the One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1 track list:

"One Assassination Under God"

"No Funeral Without Applause"

"Nod If You Understand"

"As Sick as the Secrets Within"

"Sacrilegious"

"Death Is Not a Costume"

"Meet Me in Purgatory"

"Raise the Red Flag"

"Sacrifice of the Mass"

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.﻿﻿

