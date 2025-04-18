Marilyn Manson releases cover of Phil Collins' 'In the Air Tonight'

Marilyn Manson has put his spin on another '80s hit.

After previously covering "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" by Eurythmics and Soft Cell's "Tainted Love," Manson has now put out a take on Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight," drum solo included.

The recording is available via digital outlets and is accompanied by an alternate version of the song "As Sick as the Secrets Within," a track off Manson's 2024 album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1.

One Assassination marked Manson's first album since his ex Evan Rachel Wood accused him of abuse in 2021. Manson denied the allegations, and the Los Angeles district attorney announced in January that he will not be charged following a four-year investigation.

Manson will be touring the U.S. throughout the spring and fall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.