Marilyn Manson appeals ruling in defamation lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood

Marilyn Manson has filed an appeal in his defamation lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood, Rolling Stone reports.

The shock rocker, born Brian Warner, first sued Wood and her associate Illma Gore in 2022, a year after Wood publicly alleged that Warner had "horrifically abused [her] for years." The suit arrived around the premiere of Wood's Phoenix Rising documentary, in which she further details allegations against Warner.

In May 2023, the case's judge dismissed multiple counts in Warner's suit, and further ruled he must reimburse Wood and Gore about $500,000 in legal fees.

Warner's appeal protests that dismissal, and maintains that Wood and Gore "recruited, pressured and coached others to make heinous, untrue accusations" against him. It also reiterates an allegation from the initial suit that claims Wood forged a letter purporting to be from an FBI agent in order to "create the false appearance that Warner was under FBI investigation and his 'victims' were in danger."

In response, an attorney for Wood tells ABC Audio, "Warner's appeal simply rehashes the same meritless claims which the trial court threw out."

"As Ms. Wood testified under oath, she did not fabricate or forge the FBI letter," the attorney added.

The remaining claims in the suit, which include allegations that Wood and Gore hacked Warner's devices and social media accounts, are set to go to trial.

Following Wood's initial allegations, several other women came forward with claims against Warner, including his former assistant Ashley Walters, actor Esmé Bianco and model Ashley Morgan Smithline, all of whom filed legal action. Walters' suit was dismissed but has since been appealed, while Bianco's was settled. Smithline recanted her allegations.

Warner has denied the allegations and launched his first tour since Wood's initial post earlier in August. He's also released two new songs.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

