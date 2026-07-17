Marilyn Manson premieres new song, 'Front Toward Enemy'

Marilyn Manson has premiered a new song called "Front Toward Enemy," a track off his upcoming album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 2.

"What the world needs now is a savaging," Manson says of the song.

One Assassination Under God - Chapter 2, which includes the previously released single "Exit Wound," is due out Aug. 14. It's the follow-up to 2024's One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, which marked Manson's first album since his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood accused him of abuse in 2021.

Several other women came forward with allegations against Manson, and he's currently facing a lawsuit filed by his former assistant Ashley Walters.

Manson has denied all allegations, and an investigation into him was dropped by the Los Angeles County district attorney in 2025.

Manson will launch a U.S. tour alongside Rob Zombie in August. He's playing a pair of LA shows in the fall to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his 1996 album, Antichrist Superstar.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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