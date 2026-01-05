Marilyn Manson guitarist Tyler Bates leaves live band

Tyler Bates attends the World Premiere of "Ballerina", presented by Lionsgate at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Marilyn Manson guitarist Tyler Bates will no longer be touring with the band.

"I have decided to conclude my time touring with Marilyn Manson to focus on my artist, film, and television projects," Bates writes in an Instagram post.

Bates is also known as a prolific film composer and has worked on movies including 300, Watchmen, Guardians of the Galaxy and the John Wick franchise.

Bates started working with Manson in 2014 and produced and played on their respective 2015 and 2017 albums, The Pale Emperor and Heaven Upside Down. He also worked on Manson's 2024 album, One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1, which marked Manson's first since he was accused of abuse by his ex, Evan Rachel Wood.

While he's stepping away from the live band, Bates will still be "actively supporting" Manson's upcoming Chapter 2 album, which he says "is our finest work together"

"I wish M, the band, and the crew the best of success and good times moving forward," Bates writes. "Thank you, the fans, for your loyalty and support of our new music and performances. I wish you all the very best for a fantastic and peaceful 2026."

