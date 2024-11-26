Marilyn Manson drops Evan Rachel Wood lawsuit

Marilyn Manson has dropped his lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood.

The shock rocker, born Brian Warner, filed the suit in 2022, alleging that Wood and her associate Illma Gore committed "wrongful and illegal acts done in furtherance of a conspiracy ... to publicly cast [Warner] as a rapist and abuser -- a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner's successful music, TV, and film career."

Wood accused Warner of abuse in a February 2021 Instagram post, alleging that he had "horrifically abused [her] for years." Several other women then came forward with accusations of abuse. Warner has denied all allegations.

In 2023, the case's judge threw out several counts of Warner's complaint, which he filed to appeal in August. In now dropping the suit, Warner agrees to pay about $327,000 in attorneys fees.

In a statement obtained by ABC Audio, a rep for Wood says Warner reached out about settling in the spring, and that he "initially offered to pay Wood a portion of her fees but demanded that the terms of the settlement be kept confidential and that Wood agree to make a 'mutually acceptable' public statement."

"Wood rejected his proposal, making clear that she would never agree to any kind of confidentiality, joint statement, or discount on the fee award," the statement reads. "Manson ultimately relented, agreeing to drop his lawsuit against Wood for good and to pay her the full fee award."

Warner's attorney tells ABC Audio, "After 4 years of fighting a battle where he was able to tell the truth, Brian is pleased to dismiss his still-pending claims and appeal in order to close the door on this chapter of his life."

Warner has since launched his first Marilyn Manson tour and released his first album since Wood made her allegations.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.﻿﻿

