Marilyn Manson announces new album, 'One Assassination Under God - Chapter 2'

Marilyn Manson has announced a new album called One Assassination Under God - Chapter 2.

The shock rocker's 13th studio effort is due out Aug. 14 and is the follow-up to 2024's One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1. Lead single "Exit Wound" is out now alongside a video, which you can watch streaming on YouTube.

"I am proud to give you the second chapter of One Assassination Under God," Manson writes in a Facebook post. "This completes my story."

"I used each stone that was thrown at me to sharpen my edges," the post continues. "I outgrew purgatory and carved these songs into the skin of the world. As you listen I hope it forms a scar that you cannot forget."

One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1 marked Manson's first album since his ex fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of abuse in 2021. Several other women came forward with allegations against Manson, and he's currently facing a lawsuit filed by his former assistant Ashley Walters.

Manson has denied all allegations, and an investigation into him was dropped by the Los Angeles County district attorney in 2025.

Manson will launch a U.S. tour alongside Rob Zombie in August. He's playing a pair of LA shows in the fall to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his 1996 album, Antichrist Superstar.

Here's the One Assassination Under God - Chapter 2 track list:

"Unalive"

"Don't Answer the Door"

"Front Toward Enemy"

"All the Vilest Things"

"None of the Suns"

"Lucifer's Teardrop"

"The Arsonist"

"Exit Wound"

"Enantiomorph"

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.﻿﻿

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