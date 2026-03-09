Marilyn Manson announces 30th anniversary '﻿Antichrist Superstar﻿' concerts

Marylin Manson has announced a pair of concerts celebrating the 30th anniversary of his 1996 album, Antichrist Superstar.

The shows take place Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

"I'm celebrating 30 years of Antichrist Superstar at The Wiltern with a set that dives deep into this defining record and spans the milestones that followed," Manson says in an Instagram post. "It's a tribute to where I began - and everything I have become."

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For all ticket info, visit MarilynManson.com.

Antichrist Superstar marked the second Marilyn Manson album and spawned the single "The Beautiful People."

Manson's most recent album is 2024's One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1, which marked his first since being accused of abuse by his ex Evan Rachel Wood in 2021. Manson has denied the allegations, and an investigation into him was dropped by the Los Angeles district attorney in 2025.

Manson will launch a U.S. spring tour in April, followed by a run with Rob Zombie kicking off in August.

