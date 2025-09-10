Mammoth releases ‘I Really Wanna’ from upcoming album, 'The End'

Mammoth has shared another track off their upcoming album, The End.

The latest release is "I Really Wanna," with frontman Wolfgang Van Halen releasing a video for the song. The video was shot at 5150 Studios, which was built by his late father, Eddie Van Halen. That's also where the tune was recorded.

"I Really Wanna" is available now via digital outlets.

This is the third track Mammoth has released from The End. The album's title track has already reached #1 on the Active Rock chart, the third #1 on that chart for the band. They also released the tune "The Spell."

The End, dropping Oct. 24, marks the third Mammoth album and the first since Wolf dropped the WVH from the band name.

Following the album's release, Mammoth will kick off a fall tour with special guest Myles Kennedy in Rancho Mirage, California, on Oct. 31. The tour runs through Dec. 7 in Anaheim, California. A complete list of dates can be found at mammoth.band.

