Mammoth casts 'The Spell' on '﻿Billboard﻿' chart for fourth #1 hit

Mammoth continues to work magic on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The Wolfgang Van Halen-led band has earned their fourth #1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay tally with their latest single, "The Spell."

"The Spell" marks the second track off the latest Mammoth album, 2025's The End, to hit #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay, following the title track. Mammoth's previously led the chart with the singles "Don't Back Down" and "Distance" off their 2021 self-titled debut.

Mammoth will launch a U.S. tour in support of The End in March, and will hit the road with Bush in April.

