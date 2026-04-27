Mammoth announces summer headlining dates

Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth performs at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on April 15, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Bush: The Land Of Milk And Honey Tour - Charlotte, NC

Wolfgang Van Halen's band Mammoth has announced a run of U.S. headlining dates for the summer.

The newly added shows span from July 16 in Des Moines, Iowa, to Aug. 6 in Albany, New York. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Mammoth.band.

Mammoth will be supporting their new album, The End, which was released in 2025. Its single "The Spell" and the title track both hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Mammoth is currently on tour opening for Bush. They'll be playing shows with Creed starting in July.

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