Mama, we're smelling great: Fragrance brand launches Ozzy Osbourne tribute

Ozzy Osbourne performs on stage at British Summer Time Festival at Hyde Park on July 4, 2014 in London, United Kingdom. (Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images)

The London fragrance brand Czech & Speake has launched a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with a limited-edition release of his favorite scent.

"For over 30 years, Ozzy wore one fragrance. No.88 by @CzechAndSpeake," reads a post on Ozzy's Instagram. "The moment he smelled it, he said: 'I'd like to smell like this for the rest of my life.' And he did. Every concert. Every city. Every room he walked into."

"Today, we honour The Prince of Darkness with a limited tribute edition of No.88," the post continues. "A black sleeve. A purple foil. His number. His scent. His legacy."

A portion of the sales will be donated to the charity Cure Parkinson's.

You can order your bottle now via CzechandSpeake.com.

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