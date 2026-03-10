Magnolia Park drops new song 'DANGEROUS' off ﻿'NIGHTS AFTER VAMP﻿' deluxe album

Magnolia Park has premiered a new song called "DANGEROUS."

The track will appear on NIGHTS AFTER VAMP, a deluxe edition of the band's 2025 album, Vamp.

"'Dangerous' sits as the centerpiece for the deluxe and foreshadows a more sensual side we're exploring that will make its way into the Vampire's lore," Magnolia Park says in a statement. "With its sexy lyrics, heavy groovy riffs, forward-thinking production and RnB vocals, it really acts as a sneak peek into the new sound for what's to come after NIGHTS AFTER VAMP."

You can watch the "DANGEROUS" lyric video on YouTube.

NIGHTS AFTER VAMP drops Friday.

The original Vamp includes Magnolia Park's breakout song, "Shallow," which currently sits in the top 20 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Magnolia Park will launch a U.S. tour in April.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

