Mad Season's ﻿'Above'﻿ reissued on vinyl for 30th anniversary

Columbia
By Josh Johnson

Mad Season's one and only album, 1995's Above, is being reissued on vinyl in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The double-LP is due out March 14. It comes in a number of different variants, such as a "black & white galaxy" vinyl exclusive to the Pearl Jam webstore.

Mad Season featured PJ guitarist Mike McCready, Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley, Screaming Trees drummer Barrett Martin and bassist John Baker Saunders. Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan also contributed vocals to Above.

"Playing with Baker, Barrett, Layne, and Mark was a privilege I will always cherish," McCready says. "As Above is re-released, I hope you enjoy it. I remain grateful for the opportunity to share that time, that music, and those memories with all of you."

Above was known for spawning the single "River of Deceit."

Mad Season most recently reunited in 2015 with Soundgarden's Chris Cornell and Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses in place of the late Staley and Saunders, who died in 2002 and 1999, respectively. Cornell died in 2017.

