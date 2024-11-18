From 'Mad Men' to Creed men: Watch Jon Hamm & Jimmy Fallon recreate 'With Arms Wide Open' video

Creed has spent the year on a reunion tour, but if you're looking for a slightly different version of the band, The Tonight Show has you covered.

Host Jimmy Fallon has teamed up with Mad Men actor Jon Hamm to recreate Scott Stapp and company's famed "With Arms Wide Open" video. Both sport flowing brown wigs and yellow jackets similar to the one Stapp wore in the original clip.

You can watch Fallon and Hamm's "With Arms Wide Open" recreation on YouTube. It follows past Tonight Show video recreations, including Extreme's "More Than Words" with Jack Black.

Creed's reunion tour, which ended a decadelong hiatus, continues into late December.

