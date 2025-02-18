Machine Head announces new album, 'UNATØNED'

Machine Head has announced a new album called UNATØNED.
The 11th studio effort from Robb Flynn and company, and the follow-up to 2022's ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN, arrives April 25.
You can listen to the album's first single, "UNBØUND," now via digital outlets.
Machine Head is launching a U.S. tour with In Flames and Lacuna Coil in April. The three bands previously teamed up for a collaborative song called "These Scars Won't Define Us," a version of which will appear on UNATØNED.
Here's the UNATØNED track list:
"LANDSCAPE ØF THØRNS"
"ATØMIC REVELATIØNS"
"UNBØUND"
"ØUTSIDER"
"NØT LØNG FØR THIS WØRLD"
"THESE SCARS WØN'T DEFINE US"
"DUSTMAKER"
"BØNESCRAPER"
"ADDICTED TØ PAIN"
"BLEEDING ME DRY"
"SHARDS ØF SHATTERED DREAMS"
"SCØRN"
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.