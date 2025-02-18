Machine Head announces new album, 'UNATØNED'

Machine Head has announced a new album called UNATØNED.

The 11th studio effort from Robb Flynn and company, and the follow-up to 2022's ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN, arrives April 25.

You can listen to the album's first single, "UNBØUND," now via digital outlets.

Machine Head is launching a U.S. tour with In Flames and Lacuna Coil in April. The three bands previously teamed up for a collaborative song called "These Scars Won't Define Us," a version of which will appear on UNATØNED.

Here's the UNATØNED track list:

"LANDSCAPE ØF THØRNS"

"ATØMIC REVELATIØNS"

"UNBØUND"

"ØUTSIDER"

"NØT LØNG FØR THIS WØRLD"

"THESE SCARS WØN'T DEFINE US"

"DUSTMAKER"

"BØNESCRAPER"

"ADDICTED TØ PAIN"

"BLEEDING ME DRY"

"SHARDS ØF SHATTERED DREAMS"

"SCØRN"

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

