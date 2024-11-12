Machine Head, In Flames & Lacuna Coil announce 2025 North American tour

By Josh Johnson

Machine Head, In Flames and Lacuna Coil will be touring North America together in 2025.

The run, which also features Unearth on the bill, kicks off April 5 in Oakland and will conclude May 10 in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada.

Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MachineHead1.com.

In addition to sharing the road, the four bands have united in the studio for a collaborative song called "These Scars Won't Define Us," which premieres Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

