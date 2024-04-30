Machine Gun Kelly & Trippie Redd releasing live videos from ﻿﻿'genre: sadboy'﻿ NYC show

10k/EST 19XX/Interscope

By Josh Johnson

Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd are releasing live videos from their April 2 show at New York City's Irving Plaza celebrating the release of their collaborative album, genre: sadboy.

You can watch the rendition of the genre: sadboy opener "lost boys" streaming on YouTube. In between trading verses with Trippie, MGK plays a riff on his signature Schecter Razor Blade guitar.

Performances of the songs "beauty," "summer's gone" and "struggles" will premiere May 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

MGK and Trippie have collaborated numerous times previously, including on their respective Tickets to My Downfall and Neon Shark vs Pegasus albums.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

