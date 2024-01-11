Machine Gun Kelly: "Ultimately I'm sad at how people perceive me in general"

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a social media post addressing how he feels he's perceived.

The post is seemingly in reference to criticism of his new signature guitar with Schecter, which, as previously reported, is shaped like a razor blade.

"I'll never explain my art, because true art is conversational and always up for interpretation," Kelly writes in the post. "But I will say, most of you constantly interpret it wrong. And then blame me for your version of what you think my art is."

"Ultimately I'm sad at how people perceive me in general," he adds. "Peace."

Kelly previously picked a razor as one of 10 things he can't live without in a 2019 interview with GQ. He also sings the line "I use a razor to take off the edge" on the Tickets to My Downfall song "title track," which he later clarified was not about self-harm.

