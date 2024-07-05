Machine Gun Kelly shares "Sad Version" of Yungblud collab, "I Think I'm OKAY"

Machine Gun Kelly has released the "Sad Version" of his Yungblud collaboration, "I Think I'm OKAY."

The original song, which also featured blink-182's Travis Barker, was released in 2019 as a single off of MGK's album Hotel Diablo and hinted at the rapper's upcoming shift to pop-punk with his next two records, Tickets to My Downfall and mainstream sellout.

Yungblud first teased the "Sad Version," which replaces the original's chugging chords with an acoustic guitar and strings, way back in 2020. The recording has finally arrived as part of the fifth anniversary deluxe edition of Hotel Diablo, which is out now via digital outlets.

You can also watch a new "Sad Version" video on YouTube. The clip ends with a message from MGK and Yungblud reading, "This video is a thank you to everyone that helped take this song from inside a studio to all around the world. This song changed our lives and we hope it plays a little part in the soundtrack of yours."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.