Machine Gun Kelly gets new blackout tattoo: "For spiritual purposes only"

Machine Gun Kelly has overhauled his tattoo oeuvre in a big way.

In an Instagram post, the "Bloody Valentine" rocker has shared a shirtless photo showing blackout ink covering his chest, shoulders and arms, covering up any previous tattoos in those areas. MGK writes in the caption, "For spiritual purposes only."

The tattoo's artist, Roxx, tells TMZ that she worked on Kelly over 13 six-hour sessions and still has a little bit more to do before the piece is officially complete. On her own Instagram, Roxx writes, "Made some art with @machinegunkelly. Never met a tougher one."

Meanwhile, a new Machine Gun Kelly song titled "dont let me go" is set to premiere Wednesday, February 21, at 1 p.m. ET.

