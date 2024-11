Machine Gun Kelly is headed to The Voice.

The "Bloody Valentine" rocker will guest on Tuesday's episode of the singing competition show as a playoff advisor for coach Gwen Stefani's team.

You can watch a clip of mgk's appearance, in which he advises a Johnny Cash-influenced contestant named Jake Tankersley, now via People.com.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC.

